Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIGB/SRK/AKSHAY Kozhikode plane crash: SRK, Big B, Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn, B'town celebs offer condolences

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 onboard overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two. At least 19 passengers died and over 120 were injured, including 15 seriously, when a plane coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode. The incident shocked the entire country and soon social media was flooded with prayers for the victims. Not only this, but many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and others also expressed condolences on the tragedy. Have a look at how they reacted here:

Prayers .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2020

My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers... — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 7, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the #AirIndia flight tragedy. Praying for all the injured ones to recover soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved.🙏🏻 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 7, 2020

Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 7, 2020

Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew onboard the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2020

#Kozikhode #AirIndiaCrash . How tragic. Heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 7, 2020

Deeply saddened to know about the #AirIndia plane crash at #Kozhikode. My heart goes out to the families of the people who lost their loved ones. Praying for the injured. Will request year #2020 to cut short it’s days and make an early exit.और कितना कहर मचाओगे? प्लीज़ बस करो! 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 7, 2020

Love and healing to the passengers and crew members of @airindiain. My prayers and condolences to people who lost their loved ones in the #KozhikodeAirCrash 🙏🏻 — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) August 7, 2020

Have so far refrained from letting my optimism weaken, but today I really do pray hard for simpler, kinder times, where we don’t have to chase silver linings and saving graces. What a relentlessly merciless year it’s been. May faith come on top in this dark age. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 7, 2020

Prayers for the safety of all the passengers and crew members at Calicut airport. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 7, 2020

Prayers for all passengers, pilots & crew on board and at Calicut Airport. Terrible year this🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) August 7, 2020

Another heartbreaking tragedy of 2020 , the crash of Air India Express in Kozhikode! Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the quick recovery of the injured passengers.🙏 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 7, 2020

