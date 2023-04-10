'Kiss scandal': Mika Singh seeks FIR dismissal with Rakhi Sawant's consent in Bombay High Court

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANTTFANPAGE Mika Singh seeks FIR dismissal with Rakhi Sawant's consent

Renowned singer Mika Singh and Bollywood drama queen Rakhi Sawant are both prominent figures in the industry who are often in the spotlight. They've been seen together numerous times, yet something unexpected happened between Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh in 2006. This case has been open for 17 years, but a fresh twist has emerged.

Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant's kissing scandal has made news yet again. The singer has asked the Mumbai High Court to dismiss the case. Mika is now attempting to have the 17-year-old case of forcibly kissing the actress dismissed. His appeal asserts that the 2006 case can be dismissed because both the accused and the complainant reached an amicable resolution.

Mika Singh has now reached the Bombay High Court to quash the molestation case in the forced kissing case. The singer's demand for cancellation of the FIR has been made with the consent of Rakhi Sawant. Mika has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court. The petition came up for hearing today before a bench comprising Justice AS Gadkari and Justice PD Naik.

Rakhi Sawant's lawyer Ayush Pasbola told the court that an affidavit regarding the consent to quash the FIR had come, but it went missing in the registry department of the High Court, so it could not be traced. The court directed Rakhi Sawant to file her affidavit in the matter; the petition will be heard next week.

About the infamous kiss scandal

In 2006, Mika kissed Sawant in front of the cameras without his consent. For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant attended Mika Singh's birthday party. According to reports, the musician had urged everyone not to put cake on his face. Rakhi, on the other hand, did it, and to 'teach her a lesson,' he grabbed her face and kissed her. She was stunned and needed a few seconds to even begin to respond. When it was over, Rakhi was still processing the incident when he pulled her up again and kissed her. Mika was then arrested on charges of molestation and later released on bail.

