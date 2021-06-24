Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kirti Kulhari calls marriage 'overrated' after split from Saahil Sehgal

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari had recently announced separation from her husband Saahil Sehgal. Taking to her social media, she shared a long note on her split and wrote that it 'is not on paper but in life.' She wrote that the decision to part ways with someone is not easy ‘but it is what it is’. Now, in an interview, the actress called marriage an 'overrated' concept. She said that for her, marriage is only about two people, and not anything else.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan about the same, Kirti said, "I started feeling it through the marriage… I am not saying love is overrated or companionship is overrated. I am saying marriage, as a concept, is overrated. I can be in love with someone, I can have a beautiful relationship with someone and I can still choose to not be married to that person."

Further the actress said "This idea of marriage that exists in our society, this was my conditioning as well. But through the marriage, I realised… I said, ‘What is it about marriage as a concept that we make such a hawa (big deal) out of?’ Yes, marriage is important for the social structure and this and that, but I think beyond everything, a marriage needs to happen between two people. Their hearts need to be connected."

Kirti said marriage starts and ends with two people, "I am sorry, but it is not about families coming together. It starts and ends with these two people, and that’s how it is for me. So, I can do everything I want to do, be a partner to someone, without the ‘marriage’ word being attached to it," she added.

In April, Kirti shared a long note on her separation and said "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on papers, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about."

Further, she wrote, "And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it is not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward... Always."

For those unversed, the couple was together for a period of four years.

