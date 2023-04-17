Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER KGF star Yash in Sri Lanka, photos with fans surface online. See pics here

South star Yash recently visited the nearby country of Sri Lanka. The actor took photos with the fans, which have since leaked on the internet and are now becoming popular on social media. In the photos, Yash was seen posing with hotel personnel while wearing a peach shirt with patterned sleeves and white trousers.

In another photo, the KGF actress wore a patterned T-shirt and beige trousers. Former Hatton National Bank PLC Chairman shared a photo with Yash and stated, "Met with Naveen Kumar Gowda the Indian actor better known by his stage name Yash, recipient of three Filmfare Awards." @IndiainSL @Yashgowda0721 is interested in using Sri Lanka for some of his shoots." The Kannada actor is said to be researching settings for Yash 19 at the Yala National Park in the country's south. Check out these photos of Yash in Sri Lanka.

Take a look at Yash’s pictures from Sri Lanka here:

Yash’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Yash's upcoming feature Yash 19 is set to begin filming in June and will be released in late 2024. Although no formal announcement has been made by Yash or the film's producers, supporters are confident that one is on the way. In addition, the actor will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 3. He may possibly make an appearance in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious film Ramayana. The producers are reportedly considering Yash for the character of Raavan. If all goes as planned, he will play Raavan opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who will play Lord Ram in this film. According to rumours, Deepika Padukone will portray the female lead in the film. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

