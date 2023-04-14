KGF Chapter 3: Makers drop major hint about Yash's third installment of magnum opus film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Stills from KGF featuring Rocky aka Yash

KGF Chapter 3: Yash aka Rocky's third installment of the KGF franchise is one of the most awaited movies. It has been one glorious year since the release of KGF Chapter 2, the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and a legit pan-India blockbuster. Celebrating the anniversary, the makers of the magnum opus film have shared a bunch of videos, recapping the film’s success and also sharing some hints about a possible plot of KGF Chapter 3.

Taking to the Twitter handle, the production house Hombale Films wrote, "The most powerful promise kept by the most powerful man. KGF 2 took us on an epic journey with unforgettable characters and action. A global celebration of cinema, breaking records, and winning hearts. Here's to another year of great storytelling! #KGFChapter2." The video talks about the ‘promise’ kept by Rocky.

The video starts as a recap of the film with visuals from the blockbuster playing much like a trailer. However, as the videos reach towards the end, they begin to play in reverse, signifying that they are moving to retell something. ‘Where was Rocky from 1978-81?’ flashes on the screen after a few seconds the video starts. The second KGF film left the time period between these years out of its narrative. Well, this seems a major hint about the plot of the next installment.

Celebrating one year anniversary, Sanjay Dutt also penned a note on his Twitter handle. Dutt played the antagonist Adheera in the second part of the movie. He shared a video and captioned it, "Working on #KGFChapter2 has been an incredible experience for me. As some of you may know, I have had my share of personal challenges, and at times it seemed like the road ahead was too difficult to navigate".

Srinidhi Shetty who played the love interest of Rocky Bhai also took to her Twitter handle to express gratitude. Sharing a series of photos from the sets of KGF 2 she wrote, "As I look back on this day a year ago..My heart is so full with gratitude for all the love u guys have been showering since then #KGF is an emotion for me. My home, my first & our pride 1 year of #KGFChapter2".

KGF Chapter 2, which was released on April 14, 2022, grossed Rs 1208 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

