KGF actor Yash expresses desire to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, calls him 'a wonderful actor'

KGF actor Yash is not just one of the most celebrated actors of the South Industry but is now a pan-India star. Recently, in an interview, he was asked which Bollywood actor he desires to work with and Yash said: "Nawazuddin Siddiqui". In the interview, Yash said: "I wish to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. I feel he is a wonderful actor."

Nawazuddin is known for his work in films such as 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' franchise, 'Raman Raghav 2.0', 'Mom', 'Manto', 'Serious Men'. He has also done web-series' such as 'McMafia' and 'Sacred Games'.

Yash, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda, gained the spotlight as a leading actor of Kannada cinema with films such as 'Googly', comedy-drama 'Raja Huli', fantasy action 'Gajakesari', romantic comedy 'Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari', action film 'Masterpiece' and action-romance 'Santhu Straight Forward' among many others.

Despite having a massive Kannada fan base, actor Yash has turned out to become a pan-India star with the release of the film, KGF in 2018. With the release of 'KGF: Chapter 2' audiences and reviewers are sure that Yash would continue to grow as a global star.

His latest film 'KGF: Chapter 2', created a stir when it released earlier this year. In the domestic market, the film collected over Rs 900 crore. It went on to collect around $27 million internationally.

'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

Yash's upcoming film

After the box office success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash's upcoming film, which will be his 19th project. The movie has created huge anticipation among the masses while details fo the project are awaited. The hashtag 'Yash 19' has been trending on social media in anticipation of the star's upcoming film. Speculation is that an announcement will be made soon in the regard.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming flicks

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting line-up of films which includes 'Tiku Weds Sheru', 'Noorani Chehra', and 'Adbhut' among others.

