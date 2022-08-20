Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli go on scooter ride in Mumbai, fans call them 'cutest couple' | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA, VIRAL BHAYANI Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples. They always manage to set some major couple goals with their cute antics. On Saturday, the adorable couple planned to ditch their luxury cars and opted for a scooter ride in the city. Virat and Anushka after wrapping up their ad shoot took an Activa for the ride. They both were snapped by paparazzi as they enjoyed themselves.

Anushka was dressed in an all-black outfit, while Virat was seen wearing a dark green shirt, paired with black trousers. They both smiled as they posed for the pictures. During their ride, both the stars had put on helmets, following the road safety rules. While Virat rode the scooter, Anushka sat behind him.

Netizens reactions

Fan showered their love on Virat and Anushka in the comments section. They called them the 'cutest couple.' One of the users wrote, "Simplicity at its best #power couple." Another fan wrote, "Ahh myy cutiesss<3." A fan also said, "They are my favourite couple." "The best couple," commented another user.

Anushka recently treated fans with an adorable post with Virat in which she addressed him as a 'cute boy'. Anushka captioned the post, "Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy, followed with a few emojis of red heart, a couple, smilie and I love you hand sign"

Anushka Sharma's upcoming projects

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress is all set for her comeback.

Meanwhile, Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' where she will be seen portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.

Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. The film will stream directly on Netflix. She was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in 2018.

