Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to tie the knot? Actress has THIS to say

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are the celebrated actors of the south Industry. They both have worked together in the movies Mister and Antariksham 9000 KMPH. Ever since the duo has been linked together. On several occasions, their pictures go viral where they can be seen spending time together. Rumours are rife that they both are dating each other and are in a serious relationship. The social media platforms are abuzz with reports that the rumoured couple is all set to get married.

Finally, Lavanya dismissed these reports and called them mere rumours. She even went on to declare that she is currently single. In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, Lavanya broke her silence on her relationship with Varun. She said that the reason such reports surface is that they both have worked together in two films. She also addressed the rumours of the duo having a live-in relationship. She said that it is the weirdest rumour ever.

Recently a picture of Varun Tej and Lavanya from a common friend’s birthday party went viral. Dharam Tej, Nitin and his wife Shalini also attended the party. Lavanya is also close friends with Varun's sister Niharika.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lavanya was recently seen in the ZEE5 web series Puli-Meka. The show revolves around a serial killer, who targets the police department by killing cops one after another. Her last film was titled Happy Birthday. Talking about Varun Tej, he was last seen in F3, co-starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatiaand Mehreen Pirzada. The Telugu-language comedy entertainer was a blockbuster hit at the box office. It was directed by Anil Ravipudi.

He is currently busy with his next project VT12. For this film, he joined hands with filmmaker Praveen Sattaru.

