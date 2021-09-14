KBC 13 viewer spots error in question/answer on Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show, producer clarifies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently grabbed the limelight when a user claimed that there was an error in the question and answer of the show. Pointing out a question from Monday's episode, the user asked the makers to clarify. Answering him, the show's producer, Siddhartha Basu said, there was ‘no error whatsoever’. The user was pointing out the question asked by Big B to contestant Deepti Tupe.

The question was: “Normally, with which of these does every sitting of the Indian Parliament start?” According to the show, the correct answer is ‘Question Hour’.

Sharing a screenshot of the same on Twitter, the user tweeted, “Wrong question and answer in today’s episode of @KBCsony. Have followed several sessions on TV. Normally sitting in #LokSabha begins with Zero hour and sitting in #RajyaSabha begins with Question hour. Please get it checked. @SrBachchan @LokSabhaSectt @babubasu.”

In response, Siddhartha tweeted back, “No error whatsoever. Kindly check the handbooks for members of the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha for yourself. In both houses, unless otherwise directed by the speaker/chairperson, sittings conventionally begin with Question Hour, followed by Zero Hour.”

In a follow-up tweet, the user asserted his point by sharing another set of screenshots along with an explanation. “Mr. Basu, thank you for your response. I cross checked the information on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha websites. The two screenshots testify that both the question, as well as the answer were wrong. Must mention that sitting in Rajya Sabha begins at 11.00 am.”

