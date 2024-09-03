Katrina Kaif to Vin Diesel, here's how celebs reacted to Deepika Padukone's maternity photoshoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Celebs reaction to Deepika Padukone's maternity photos

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making every possible preparation for their upcoming child these days. The couple has recently done a pregnancy photo shoot, on which many celebs are constantly giving their reactions, but everyone's eyes got fixed on her XXX: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel and contemporary Katrina Kaif's reaction.

Katrina Kaif reacts to DP's maternity photoshoot

Deepika surprised fans by sharing pictures of her pregnancy photoshoot with Ranveer Singh. In the pictures, Deepika showed off her baby bump completely. It took no time for the pictures to go viral and Katrina took to the comments section to react to them. Katrina showered her love on Deepika's post by sending a red heart emoji. On the other hand, Hollywood actor Vin Diesel posted a namaste emoji in DP's comment section.

However, they were not the only ones who reacted to Deepika's pregnancy photoshoot. While Arjun and Malaika Arora also showered heart emojis on the post. 'Khel Khel Mein' actress Pragya Jaiswal wrote, 'Very beautiful', producer-director Ekta Kapoor wrote, 'Stunning', Priyanka Chopra also sent red heart images to Deepika like Katrina. Zoya Akhtar also showered evil eye emojis along with heart emojis. Apart from this, Mouni Roy wrote, 'Love'. Apart from this, the reactions of many celebs are coming continuously to the couple's latest photos.

Deepika's maternity photoshoot

In these amazing pregnancy pictures, Deepika was seen wearing different types of clothes. Sometimes from casual, unbuttoned jeans to transparent outfits. She flaunted her baby bump fiercely. Deepika is soon going to give birth to her first child in September. Deepika and Ranveer are eagerly waiting for the little guest coming into their life and are also preparing to move to a new house for their child. According to media reports, Deepika will give birth to her first child on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay. At the moment, the soon-to-be mother is enjoying every moment.

