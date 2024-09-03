'I am safe...,' Singer AP Dhillon's post after shots fired outside his Canada home is here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Singer AP Dhillon's social media post after shots firing is out now

AP Dhillon is a famous and popular Punjabi singer. On Sunday night, unknown people opened fire outside his house in Canada, after which panic spread in that area. Singer Dhillon's house is located in Victoria Island, Vancouver. Security agencies have started investigating the incident since the video of the firing surfaced. Meanwhile, now the Punjabi singer has also given an update after the firing and said that he is safe.

AP Dhillon declares himself safe

AP Dhillon has informed the fans about this through his Instagram. He thanked the people and said that he is safe. He wrote on his Instagram, "I am safe, my people are safe. Thank you to everyone who contacted me. Your support is everything to me." For the unversed, a person named Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly taken responsibility for the incident. According to Rohit Godara's claim, the firing took place at two places in Canada, Victoria Island and Woodbridge Toronto.

The firing happened because of doing a music video with Salman Khan?

The reason behind this firing has also been reportedly given by Rohit Godara. According to him, the firing was done because AP had recently worked with actor Salman Khan in a music video. According to the claim, the person is associated with the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, from whose side firing was also done outside Salman Khan's house.

AP Dhillon is known for mixing 80s-style synth-pop with Punjabi music. He has risen very fast on the global level due to songs like 'Brown Munde', 'Excuse', 'Summer High', 'With You', 'Dil Nu' and 'Insane'.

There was firing outside Salman Khan's house too

In November last year, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi also claimed responsibility for the alleged firing at singer Gippy Grewal's house in Canada. The incident reportedly took place in Vancouver's White Rock area. Apart from this, in April, there was a firing outside Salman Khan's house at Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of ​​Mumbai. Two men on a motorcycle carried out this firing incident. Mumbai Police has declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as accused of this incident.

