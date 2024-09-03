Shabana Azmi's 'Godmother' completes 25 years of its release, know everything about biographical-drama here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Godmother' completes 25 years of its release

The biographical drama film 'Godmother', released in the year 1999, was directed by Vinay Shukla. This film is inspired by the story of gangster Santoben Jadeja of Porbandar, Gujarat in the 80s and 90s. Shabana Azmi played the character of Rambhi as 'Godmother' in the film very brilliantly. Although Shabana has acted in many great films, which were also liked by the audience, but if we talk about her character in the film 'Godmother', then hardly any actress could have played that character better than Shabana. For this character, she was awarded the fifth National Film Award of her career.

Story of the film

'Godmother' is based on the life of gangster Santokben Jadeja, who ran mafia operations in Porbandar, Gujarat in the late 1980s and early 1990s and later became a politician. Sanjeev Abhyankar took over the singing for this film, while Vishal Bhardwaj composed the music and Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics.

'Godmother' cast'

Shabana Azmi, Milind Gunaji and Nirmal Pandey played important roles in this film. In the film, Shabana Azmi played the lead role of Rambhi, Milind Gunaji played Veeram, Nirmal Pandey played Jakhra, Govind Namdev played Kesubhai, Vineet Kumar played Lakhubhai, Loveleen Mishra played Ramde's wife, Raima Sen played Sejal and Sharman Joshi played Karsan.

Awards and recognition

'Godmother' won many awards that year, including six National Film Awards in different categories and a Filmfare Award. The character played by Shabana Azmi in the film was not fictitious but real. According to media reports, the name of this character was Santokben, who is known as Godmother in Gujarat. The film has today marked the 25th anniversary of its release. For those who don't know Sherni (1988) was the first female gangster film of India. It was followed by Bandit Queen (1994), Godmother (1999) Shabri (2011) Gulaab Gang (2014).

Also Read: Troubles increase for 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' PIL filed in Delhi High Court to ban the web series