Trouble mounts for 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' PIL filed in Delhi High Court to ban the web series

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Troubles increase for 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'

The recently released web series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' has been mired in controversies since its release. In the latest developments, a PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday (September 3) demanding a ban on this show. The petition states that the facts about the real identity of the kidnappers have been distorted in the web series. According to this petition, the web series shows the names of real kidnappers like 'Bhola' and 'Shankar', which has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Who filed the petition?

This petition has been filed by Hindu Sena president and farmer Surjeet Singh Yadav. In this, a demand has been made to the Center and the Maharashtra government to cancel the certificate of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and direct them to ban the series. According to the petition, the distortion of important facts about the real identity of the kidnappers in the web series has not only led to a misrepresentation of historical events but also spread misinformation.

What is the truth?

However, it seems like the controversy about the changed names is uncalled for. In the official statement of The Union Home Minister on January 6th, 2000, it clearly shows that the hijackers had nicknames like Doctor, Burger, Bhola and Shankar. Film critic and YouTuber, Anmol Jammwal (Tried and Refused Productions) has also shared the photo of the official statement on his X account, calling the latest developments as unfortunate.

The central government summoned Netflix India's head

At the same time, the central government also seems serious about this web series. According to official sources, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has summoned the content head of OTT platform Netflix on Tuesday. It is being told that clarification has been sought from him on the alleged controversial aspects of the series.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the series was released on Netflix on August 29. Actors like Vijay Verma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Dia Mirza, Patralekha and Arvind Swami have featured in it.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh put fake baby bump rumours to rest with scintillating maternity shoot