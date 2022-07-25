Katrina Kaif shares sneak peek into 'Merry Christmas' rehearsals with Vijay Sethupathi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif has an exciting line up of films for her fans. The actress will be seen in director Sriram Raghavan's next film titled 'Merry Christmas' opposite South superstar Vijay Sethupathi. On Monday, Katrina took to her Instagram to share a sneak peek into the rehearsals of the film. She captioned the post, "Work in progress. #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan."

In a couple of the pictures, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi can be seen rehearsing a scene together. in another picture, the actress can be seen with director Sriram Raghavan. the duo appear to be in a serious discussion about a scene.

In December last year, Katrina Kaif announced that she will be uniting with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's next film. She wrote, "BACK ON SET with director Sriram Raghavan's for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him... Super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for this one produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray."

The film had gone on floors earlier this year and pictures of Katrina Kaif from the shoot had leaked online. In the viral pictures, Katrina was seen in a pink floral dress as she practised her lines with co-star Radhika Sarathkumar. Radhika on the other hand was seen dressed as a cop.

The leaked pictures had piqued fans' excitement who have been eagerly waiting to see Katrina and Vijay on screen.

On a related note, star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal purportedly received death threats on social media and filed a complaint against an unidentified person after he allegedly stalked the actress. A complaint has been filed against an unidentified person at Santacruz Police Station, said Mumbai Police.

