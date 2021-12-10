After Sunny's post for 'Parjai Ji' Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif welcomes Vicky Kaushal to 'crazy' family

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISABELLE KAIF Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif welcomes Vicky Kaushal

'Parjai Ji' Katrina Kaif got a warm welcome to the Kaushal family as Vicky Kaushal's actor brother Sunny Kaushal shared a heartwarming note for the newlyweds. Now, the groom has got a special message from the Kaif family. Katrina's sister, Isabelle Kaif took to Instagram to post a note for the couple and welcomes Vicky to their 'crazy' family.

"Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever," she captioned the photo where Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are seen completing their '7 pheras'.

After the wedding ceremony of Vicky Kaushal, his younger brother Sunny Kaushal penned a note for his 'parjai ji' Katrina Kaif and welcomed her into the Kaushal family. Sunny posted the same picture as Isabelle on Instagram. The picture is from Vicky's and Katrina's wedding, where the two lovebirds seem to be taking their 'pheras'.

"Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09. (There is now one more space in my heart. Welcome to the family sister-in-law)," Sunny wrote as the caption.

The celebrity couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, with friends and family in attendance. Katrina wore a bridal lehenga crafted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her special day, Vicky is said to have worn a beige sherwani after his 'sehrabandi'.

The couple also made it official that they would soon host a reception in Mumbai for those who were not invited to the very private marriage ceremony at Sawai Madhopur.