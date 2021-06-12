Katrina Kaif shares post COVID experience, says had to be patient with herself

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has recently recovered from COVID. Post her diagnosis and recovery the actress shared that she is returning to her fitness regime after recovering from coronavirus and it is a slow and steady process. The 37-year-old Bollywood star had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in April. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Kaif said after testing negative she decided to let her body heal at its own pace.

"Back at it, Post covid I’ve had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise - you have to go at your own pace and listen to your body, you have good days and then days when you feel exhausted again," she wrote, adding, "Going slow and trusting your body’s healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step.”

Meanwhile, announcing that she tested negative for COVID 19, the actress thanked her fans and well wishers for checking up on her and wishing her good health when she was down with the virus.

"Negative (everyone who checked up on me thank u, it was really sweet felt a lot of)" she wrote, completing a sentence with a yellow heart sign. Traditionally, a yellow flag is used to denote quarantine.

On the work front, Kaif is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty-directed "Sooryavanshi", opposite Akshay Kumar. She also has the third installment of "Tiger" franchise with Salman Khan, a movie with Sriram Raghavan and Gurmmeet Singh's supernatural-comedy "Phone Booth" in the works, which also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.