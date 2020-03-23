Here's what Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty and other celebs are doing during COVID-19 lockdown

People are staying indoors looking at the current pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus in the world. In order to prevent the outbreak in the country, a lockdown has been announced in various states that have left not just the commoners but also the Bollywood celebrities home-ridden. Various B'Town stars are vigorously sharing their updates on social media as to what are they up to during the time of the crisis. Where some are indulging in pampering themselves, others are busy rekindling their reading habit while some struggle with dish-washing. Want to know what Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Divyanka Tripathi, and other movie and Television stars are doing these days during the time of the outbreak? Have a look:

Sooryavanshi actress Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a video of herself washing the utensils as her house help is also practising self-quarantine amid Coronavirus outbreak. Captioning the same, she wrote, "really makes u appreciate all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome."

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan also shared a video of himself washing utensils and wrote alongside, "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.... #Repost @dr.kiki_ Dont mistake this for Quarantine This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan."

Shilpa on Monday took to Twitter, where she shared a TikTok video, where she enacted a minion's laugh and mannerisms. "Even during this quarantine, I can be something new every day. Today, I'm a minion who's braving through a different kind of ‘Monday blues'! Minion mode on!" she captioned the clip.

Actor Rana Daggubati feels it is important for the generation to know about the past in order to build a future. "Given the current scenario, I think it's best to be home clean and safe. But the problem is that we are a generation that's used to being engaged in so many things. So at ACK (Amar Chitra Katha), we decided to let out our online subscriptions open this month so children and adults have access to all of the amazing ACK and Tinkle titles," said Rana.

"They can choose to read right through. They are the stories of our land... And when reading was popular culture this is where most of us learnt about our country, our Gods, kings, and culture that made us in the most fun illustrations and stories. And I think it's important for the generation to know our past and build a future," he added.

Amid coronavirus lockdown, actor Karanvir Bohra requested men to help their wives in cleaning up the house and doing other household works. "With schools shut, and with no hired help for a lot of people during these times, it would be great if the men help the women out at home," Karanvir wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has found a perfect way to spend her days of isolation -- by pursuing her passion for reading. "I do have a huge collection at home. Few of the books have been gifted by fans and the rest were brought by me as I have a fascination with owning all kinds of books," Divyanka said.

Actor Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend, actor Patralekhaa are treating themselves to home-cooked delicacies, as the country is in lockdown mode.

-With IANS inputs