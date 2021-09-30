Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kashmera Shah calls Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja 'evil mother-in-law' after latter's bad daughter-in-law remark

The family feud between Bollywood actor Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek is getting uglier with each passing day. Ever since their relationship strained in 2008, the two families have stayed away from coming together in front of the camera. All this started when Govinda along with his family members graced 'The Kapil Sharma Show' but Krushna, who otherwise is a part of the show chose to miss the episode. While the superstar didn’t react to nephew's absence from the show, his wife Sunita lashed out at Krushna for insulting her family name. Reacting to this, Kashmera weighed into Sunita and said that the couple speaks nonsense about her husband. Over this, Sunita said problems in the house start when you bring a bad daughter-in-law.

Kashmera, who was out of the city owing to her professional commitments, has now reacted to Sunita's statements. Furious over Sunita's remarks, Kashmera called her an 'evil mother-in-law' in her latest tweet. Govinda's wife Sunita taunts Kashmera Shah: 'Problems in the house start when we bring bad daughter-in-law'

The former Bigg Boss contestant mentioned that a lot of people are washing their hands in the family feud. "Had a work trip to the States so just got back and am reading about "people" washing their hands off on Our family feud. While reading one statement my son asked me what is a Bad Daughter In Law? I replied "One that Got A Cruel Mother In Law" #checkmate," she wrote.

Earlier, speaking to ETimes, Sunita Ahuja said "I don't reply to bad things. Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don't want to take anybody's name. I have so much work to do in my life. I handle my husband Govinda's work. I don't want to get into these nonsensical things."

For the unversed, In 2018, Sunita was offended by Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about some ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda and the couple decided to stay away from the two. Krushna later clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but nothing changed Sunita’s mind.

