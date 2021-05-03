Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan shares witty demo of how corona slides into 'unmasked faces' | PIC

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March gave Jurassic level imagination to trademark wit on Sunday to demonstrate how coronavirus enters the body, if you don't wear a mask. In an Instagram picture Kartik posted, he is at an amusement park next to a dinosaur figure, pretending to slide his head into the animal's wide-open jaws. The actor took to his handle and shared a throwback picture alongisde a caption that read, "Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces like..."

The actor has time and again used humour in captions to spread awareness related to Covid-19. Last week, Kartik had shared a picture, imagining himself as a 45-year-old, who is awaiting COVID-19 vaccination. Sharing the picture from his 'Pati Patni Aur Woh days', he wrote, "When you're 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you're 41. Registrations open today."

Have a look at his posts here:

Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.

Speaking on the professional front, Kartik is busy with his upcoming horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" where he features alongside actors Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a follow-up to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" and is slated to hit the theatres in November this year. Kartik would also be seen in the film "Dhamaka" which would be released on OTT.

The actor also has Ram Madhvani's thriller "Dhamaka" coming up. The film is scheduled for an OTT release soon. Kartik was recently in the news following his controversial exit from Karan Johar's production "Dostana 2".

-With IANS inputs