Kartik Aaryan pulls Alaya F's leg as she aces headstand effortlessly & yet calls herself 'unfit'

Actress Alaya F, who feels she has got "very unfit" over the last few months, recently shared a glimpse of her workout routine. She took to her Instagram account and gave a brief update about her health and fitness, which prompted Kartik Aaryan to drop a hilarious comment. Alaya posted a video of herself doing hand-stands. Calling herself 'unfit' the actress wrote, "Got very unfit over the last few months, I was so caught up in my work commitments that I stopped taking care of my body and lost a lot of my strength.. things that used to be so easy to do now feel so hard.. which can be so demotivating. But I'm slowly and steadily taking back control and inching towards a healthier, fitter, stronger me again." she wrote.

Seeing her 'Freddy' co-star Alaya pulling off hand-stands effortlessly, Kartik Aaryan quipped, "Ye unfit hai?" Laughing over the same, Alaya replied: "Hahaha, compared to earlier toh it is! But it’s on its way to (being) fit."

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with "Jawaani Jaaneman" last year. The actress who was last seen in Punit Malhotra's music video, 'Aaj Sajeya', will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor's remake of 'U-Turn', Anurag Kashyap helmed untitled and in Freddy alongside Kartik Aaryan.

'Freddy' went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai. The forthcoming film is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films). The romantic thriller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. Alaya and Kartik have recently completed the shooting of Freddy. The actor also confirmed that the film has been slated for a theatrical release.