Kartik Aaryan fan proposes marriage to him with Rs 20 crore offer, Shehzada actor has a witty reply

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 next

Highlights Kartik Aaryan had a funny response to a fan on social media who asked him to marry

Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, releasing on May 20

Kartik features with Kiara Advani and Tabu in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The fans of Kartik Aaryan have held the Dhamaka actor in high regard. In return, Kartik always takes time out to interact with them while he is out and about in cities for movie promotions and clicks selfies with them. Videos and pictures of him getting candid with the fans are viral on social media. Oftentimes, he indulges with his followers on social media, and in the latest instance, he was proposed marriage on Instagram when he shared a video.

Read: Samantha looks stunning flaunting her curves in tube top and high waist palazzo pants | WATCH

Kartik shared a clip with a young fan who is seen imitating his dialogue from Dhamaka. Kartik smiles wide in this video alongside the young fan and he captioned his post, "Cutest #ArjunPathak (sic)." In the comments section, Kartik was asked by a fan, "Achha mujhse shaadi karlo 20 crore dungi (sic)." Replying to the comment, Kartik wrote, “Kab (when)” with a laughing emoji, as per Bollywood Hungama.

On the movies front, Kartik's upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on May 20. The film also stars Kiara Advani, and Tabu. It has been directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. It is a follow-up to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Among his other projects is the highly-anticipated Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake, titled Shehzada. Kartik has recently wrapped a schedule of his forthcoming film in Mumbai. The team of the Rohit Dhawan directorial had earlier finished work on its first schedule last November in Delhi.

Kartik took to Instagram and posted a picture with his co-star Kriti Sanon announcing the wrap. "One more schedule wrap," he wrote.

Besides Kartik and Kriti, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, Shehzada is expected to be released in cinemas on November 4, 2022. Kartik's other upcoming release is Freddy opposite Alaya F.