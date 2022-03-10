Samantha looks stunning flaunting her curves in tube top and high waist palazzo pants | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL Samantha stuns in her latest video

Highlights Samantha gives perfect style lessons for your next party outing

The U-Turn actress will feature in upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, releasing on April 28

She is set to make her Hollywood debut with Arrangements of Love

Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu never ceases to impress with her style. In the latest video shared on Instagram, she is seen flaunting her toned body as she rocks a faux leather tube top with high waist palazzo pants. She ties her hair in a ponytail and completes her look with dewy makeup and statement earrings. Fans are loving her fashionable avatar in this new clip.

The comments section was flooded with praise for the U-Turn actress. One of the netizens wrote, "So beautiful," and another one dropped fire emojis. In the other look, Samantha pairs a white, corset-style tube top with high waist trousers. Both her looks are stunning as the actress serves perfect style lessons for you to take cues from for your next party outing.

On the movies front, Samantha will be seen in Shakuntalam next, which is directed by Gunasekhar. Her first look from the film was revealed recently and fans compared it to a 'beautiful painting'. What shows her as an enchantress, has Samantha sitting on a rock, as she is surrounded by peacocks, deers, swans, and butterflies. The first look caters to one of Samantha's best looks, giving a glimpse at the type of role she will play in the film.

The movie is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will reprise King Dushyant, while Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will play Prince Bharata.

Apart from a couple of multi-lingual releases, hush-hush talks of a Bollywood project and Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, she is set to make her Hollywood debut as well with Arrangements of Love. The film is to be directed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, whose credits include Downton Abbey and The Good Karma Hospital. She plays a progressive bisexual Tamil woman who runs her detective agency.