Thursday, May 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Kartik Aaryan ditches luxury cars, takes bike to the gym instead | Watch video

Kartik Aaryan ditches luxury cars, takes bike to the gym instead | Watch video

Ditching the comfort of his luxury cars, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was seen riding his bike.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: May 11, 2023 23:05 IST
Kartik Aaryan's fan page upload
Image Source : TWITTER Kartik Aaryan's fan page upload

Bollywood's charmer, Kartik Aaryan's down-to-earth gesture is winning the internet. The actor was seen ditching his luxury cars and taking a bike to the gym. It is very rare to see celebrities taking a common man's route for their daily chores. But recently many celebrities have amused netizens by going a different way. Celebs nowadays, are seen traveling in economy class instead of business class. Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon treated their fans by doing the same.

Now recently, Kartik was seen leaving his gym dressed in an all black outfit. He was seen getting on to his bulky bike as he zoomed out from the gym. The actor also observed the rules as he wore a helmet to ride his luxury bike.

A few days ago, Kartik also shared the news of his mother being cancer free. He penned a long emotional note sharing the days of struggle. Kartik shared a photo of him with his mother, Mala Tiwari and wrote, "Some time ago during this month the Big C - ‘Cancer’ sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier - My Mom, we turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and won the dark but destined to win war! What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there’s no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family! #SuperHero #CancerWarrior." 

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Shehzada. He also appeared in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in a special cameo appearance. The actor will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. He is also a part of Aashiqui 3 which will begin shooting later this year.

Related Stories
Kiara Advani announces Satyaprem Ki Katha wrap with Kartik Aaryan. See pics

Kiara Advani announces Satyaprem Ki Katha wrap with Kartik Aaryan. See pics

Katrina Kaif to star with Kartik Aaryan in Kabir Khan’s next? Here’s what we know

Katrina Kaif to star with Kartik Aaryan in Kabir Khan’s next? Here’s what we know

Kartik Aaryan's mom wins battle with cancer, actor shares long post about family's 'helpless' days

Kartik Aaryan's mom wins battle with cancer, actor shares long post about family's 'helpless' days

 

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's home decked up with lights ahead of her engagement with Raghav Chadha | Watch

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor's adorable photo with son Zain at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium is winning the internet

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News