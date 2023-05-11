Kartik Aaryan ditches luxury cars, takes bike to the gym instead | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kartik Aaryan's fan page upload

Bollywood's charmer, Kartik Aaryan's down-to-earth gesture is winning the internet. The actor was seen ditching his luxury cars and taking a bike to the gym. It is very rare to see celebrities taking a common man's route for their daily chores. But recently many celebrities have amused netizens by going a different way. Celebs nowadays, are seen traveling in economy class instead of business class. Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon treated their fans by doing the same.

Now recently, Kartik was seen leaving his gym dressed in an all black outfit. He was seen getting on to his bulky bike as he zoomed out from the gym. The actor also observed the rules as he wore a helmet to ride his luxury bike.

A few days ago, Kartik also shared the news of his mother being cancer free. He penned a long emotional note sharing the days of struggle. Kartik shared a photo of him with his mother, Mala Tiwari and wrote, "Some time ago during this month the Big C - ‘Cancer’ sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier - My Mom, we turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and won the dark but destined to win war! What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there’s no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family! #SuperHero #CancerWarrior."

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Shehzada. He also appeared in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in a special cameo appearance. The actor will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. He is also a part of Aashiqui 3 which will begin shooting later this year.

