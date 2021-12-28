Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Bollywood celebs who embraced parenthood in 2021

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Celebs who embraced parenthood

2021 proved to be a blessing in disguise for many, especially for those who embraced parenthood in 2021. Several Bollywood stars and TV celebrities welcomed new members to their families this year. As 2022 is approaching, let's look back at the celebrity couples and their little ones.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Saif Ali Khan on February 21, 2021, got blessed with son Jeh. Kareena was 36 when she became a mother for the first time with the birth of Taimur in 2016, and after five years, at the age of 41, she once again got the title of 'mommy'.

Anushka Sharma - Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma - Virat Kohli became parents to daughter 'Vamika' this year. Kohli's post on Twitter announcing the birth of his daughter was the most liked post on the platform in 2021.

Neha Dhupia - Angad Bedi

For Neha Dhupia - Angad Bedi October 3, 2021, turned out to be one of the happiest days as their family of three became four on the particular date. The couple has not revealed the name of their son yet.

Lisa Haydon - Dino Lalvani

Actress Lisa Haydon welcomed her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani in June. Lisa married businessman Dino Lalvani in 2016. The two welcomed their first child Zack in 2017 and their second son Leo in February last year.

Preity Zinta - Gene Goodenough

Actress Preity Zinta Goodenough and her husband Gene Goodenough became parents to twins and named them Jai and Gia. The actress made the announcement on social media with a picture of herself posing with Gene, opted for surrogacy.

Freida Pinto - Cory Tran

"Slumdog Millionaire" actress Freida Pinto welcomed her first child with fiance Cory Tan. The actress got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Tran in November 2019.

Geeta Basra - Harbhajan Singh

Geeta Basra -- Harbhajan Singh on July 10 announced that 'ghar ki raunak' has doubled up with the arrival of their newborn. Geeta and Harbhajan also have a daughter, Hinaya, who was born in 2016. Becoming a mother for the second time was not a smooth ride for Geeta as she suffered two miscarriages before delivering Jovaan.

Aparshakti Khurana - Aakriti Ahuja

Aparshakti Khurana -- Aakriti Ahuja witnessed the birth of their daughter Arzoie on August 27. Arzoie was born in Chandigarh, which is Aparshakti and his brother Ayushmann Khurrana's hometown.

Dia Mirza​ - Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza who tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on February 15 earlier this year, became a mother to a baby boy Avyaan after four months of marriage.

Rannvijay Singha - Prianka Singha​

In July, Rannvijay Singha - Prianka Singha became parents for the second time with the birth of their son Jahaan. Rannvijay has been married to Prianka for six years and they also have a four-year-old daughter, Kainaat.

Anita Hassanandani - Rohit Reddy​

Anita Hassanandani - Rohit Reddy became parents for the first time with the arrival of their newborn this year. It was indeed a special moment for the parents who keep sharing adorable pictures and videos of the toddler on their social media accounts.

Nakuul Mehta - Jankee Parekh

Nakuul Mehta- Jankee Parekh announced the birth of their first kid this year. The two said they are grateful and overjoyed as they welcome their bundle of joy to the world.

Shaheer Sheikh - Ruchika Kapoor

Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchika Kapoor embraced first-time parenthood this year. The actor said it was one of the best moments of his life to hold his daughter in his arms for the first time.

--with ANI inputs