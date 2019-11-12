Kareena Kapoor relishing on ‘Makki Roti-Sarson Saag’ will make you drool just like Karisma Kapoor

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is these days in Chandigarh for the shooting of her film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite actor Aamir Khan. After some of her pictures were leaked from during the shoot, another picture of the actress has taken the internet by storm in which she can be seen enjoying the typical Punjabi meal of the winter season-- sarson ka saag and makke ki roti, with white butter. The picture was shared by her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on her official Instagram who also described how the actress takes care of taking each and everything in her meal along with taking care of her health.

The picture as soon as it was shared got as many as 25000 likes along with a special drool-over comment from her sister Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor. Sharing the picture, Rujuta wrote, "Health is not a size, it’s a state. A state of harmony, in the mind and body and between people and planet. And really, all you need to do for that is to keep calm and eat makhan-roti-saag. P.S- - Makhan-roti-saag coz right now #kareenakapoorkhan is in Punjab.

- This is for dinner. The Makhan, saag and roti and the quantities in the picture do NOT depict how much she eats. The pic is taken after most of it is in her stomach."

On the work front, her film is the official remake of Forrest Gump and a short clip revealing the logo was shared by Aamir on social media with a caption, "Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hain kahaani mein hum..." Have a look:

