Kareena Kapoor relishing on ‘Makki Roti-Sarson Saag’ will make you drool just like Karisma Kapoor

Tuesday, November 12, 2019
     
A picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan has been shared by her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in which she can be seen enjoying the typical Punjabi meal- 'Sarso ka saag and makke ki roti.'

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2019 8:25 IST
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is these days in Chandigarh for the shooting of her film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite actor Aamir Khan. After some of her pictures were leaked from during the shoot, another picture of the actress has taken the internet by storm in which she can be seen enjoying the typical Punjabi meal of the winter season-- sarson ka saag and makke ki roti, with white butter. The picture was shared by her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on her official Instagram who also described how the actress takes care of taking each and everything in her meal along with taking care of her health.

The picture as soon as it was shared got as many as 25000 likes along with a special drool-over comment from her sister Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor. Sharing the picture, Rujuta wrote, "Health is not a size, it’s a state. A state of harmony, in the mind and body and between people and planet. And really, all you need to do for that is to keep calm and eat makhan-roti-saag. P.S- - Makhan-roti-saag coz right now #kareenakapoorkhan is in Punjab.

- This is for dinner. The Makhan, saag and roti and the quantities in the picture do NOT depict how much she eats. The pic is taken after most of it is in her stomach."

On the work front, her film is the official remake of Forrest Gump and a short clip revealing the logo was shared by Aamir on social media with a caption, "Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hain kahaani mein hum..." Have a look:

The joy of eating desi - Every region has its own tradition of celebrating its seasonal produce using timeless, heritage recipes. And i strongly believe that one should follow a diet that respects that versus that which makes you feel like you have “cheated” if you eat a seasonal delicacy. Changing the roti, sabzi and the accompaniments as the season changes, is something that we must cherish. Nutrition societies across the globe are trying to adopt this practice from ancient cultures. And on our part, we must ensure that this timeless practice is not forgotten and lost in the process of eating only meat or only soup-salad or not eating at all. Health is not a size, it’s a state. A state of harmony, in the mind and body and between people and planet. And really, all you need to do for that is to keep calm and eat makhan-roti-saag. P.S- - Makhan-roti-saag coz right now #kareenakapoorkhan is in Punjab. - This is for dinner. The Makhan, saag and roti and the quantities in the picture do NOT depict how much she eats. The pic is taken after most of it is in her stomach. Eat as per your hunger, not as per a fixed measure. - Mein apni favourite hu is not just a dialogue, it’s a way of life that encourages you to eat all that is nice. #winterfood #saag #punjab

