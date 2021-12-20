'You are my tiger': Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls son Taimur's first steps as he turns 5 | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls son Taimur's first steps

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan rang into her 5th birthday on December 20. On the occasion, the doting mommy took to her Instagram handle and dropped a cute throwback video of her 'tiger', where the little one can be seen stumbling while trying to make his first steps and first fall. Dressed in a red and green jumpsuit, Tim looked cute as a button. The love-filled post was captioned as, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride."

"This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger...Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger," Kareena added.

Earlier, Taimur's 'Bua Jaan' aka Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram to shower love through a heartwarming post. She posted a picture posing with Tim and wrote, "To my darling Tim, wishing you the world! Stay happy n always filled with mischief and fun! Love u lots! Bua Jaan." Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: 'Bua Jaan' Saba pens awwdorable birthday note for little one

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABA ALI KHAN Saba Ali Khan's post

Kareena Kapoor, who is currently under quarantine, for she tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back, recently revealed that she is badly missing her sons Taimur and Jeh. The '3 Idiots' actress had herself tested positive for the deadly virus after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This is the reason why she took to her Instagram story on Friday and shared a status that read, "COVID I hate you...I miss my babies but ... soon... will do this."

Image Source : INSTA/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan's post

Meanwhile, Kareena's house help also tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed. Her residence has been sealed by the civic body.