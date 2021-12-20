Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA/SABA Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: 'Bua Jaan' Saba pens awwdorable birthday note for little one

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adorable star kids of Paparazzi. The little munchkin knows how to steal attention from his cute tactics every time he steps out in the public eye. Well, the little boy is growing old and has turned 5 years old today on December 20. On the special occasion, his Bua Jaan aka Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram to shower love through a heartwarming post. She posted a picture posing with Tim. He looked cute as a button.

She captioned it, "To my darling Tim, wishing you the world! Stay happy n always filled with mischief and fun! Love u lots! Bua Jaan."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABA ALI KHAN Saba Ali Khan's post

Kareena Kapoor, who is currently under quarantine, for she tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back, recently revealed that she is badly missing her sons Taimur and Jeh. The '3 Idiots' actress had herself tested positive for the deadly virus after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Kareena's house help also tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed. Her residence has been sealed by the civic body.

Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a story in which she wrote, "I have tested for positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested."

Kareena further continued, "My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.