Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Riddhima Sahani, Boney mourn the passing away of Rajiv Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor’s younger brother actor-director Rajiv Kapoor died on Tuesday. He was 58. Rajiv, who was the youngest of late legend Raj Kapoor's three sons, suffered a massive heart attack. He was taken to Inlaks General Hospital where he was declared dead. His corpse was taken to his residence in Chembur. Born on 25 August 1962, the actor made his Bollywood debut in 1983 with the film 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum.' The news came as a big jolt for the Kapoor family who had earlier lost Rishi and Ritu Nanda last year.

Brother Randhir Kapoor said Rajiv Kapoor died due to heart attack. "He passed away about 1.30 pm due to heart attack," Randhir told PTI. Sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor shared a photograph of Rajiv on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon and wrote "RIP", along with a folded hands emoji.

Known by his nickname Chimpu in Bollywood, Rajiv shot to fame with his starring role in Raj Kapoor's 1985 blockbuster "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" co-starring Mandakini. He went on to feature in films like Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes. His last film as a leading man was 1990's "Zimmedaar".

The actor was set to make a comeback to the screen with sports drama "Toolsidas Junior", starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

As soon as the news broke out, the Bollywood fraternity including his sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Boney Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit and others paid tributes.

Mourning Rajiv Kapoor's death, niece Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Broken but strong," with a broken red heart.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a picture of Rajiv Kapoor and wrote, "Good bye uncle #RIP"

"Shocked n Devastated on #RajivKapoor passing away. Seen you grow up. Condolences to the entire family. RIP #RajivKapoor." wrote Bonny Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar tweeted "Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #RajivKapoor ji. My deepest condolences to the entire family."

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar said she is deeply saddened. "I just got to know about the passing away of the talented actor Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest son of Raj Kapoor Sahab. I'm deeply saddened by the news. May his soul rest in peace," Mangeshkar tweeted.

Sunny Deol said, "Shocked to hear about #RajivKapoor ‘s passing. Deepest condolences to the Kapoor family."

"I had the opportunity of working with #Rajiv Kapoor in the film PremGranth. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP Folded handsBroken heart," Tweeted Madhuri Dixit.

