Karan Johar unveils first look of Sidharth Malhotra's action-drama 'Yodha'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar unveils first look of Sidharth Malhotra action-drama Yodha

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday (November 18) unveiled the first look poster of the upcoming action-drama 'Yodha' starring actor Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. After days of speculations, Karan finally confirmed the news on his Twitter handle by sharing the first motion poster of the movie that also unveils the first look of Sidharth from the movie. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is slated to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Sharing the poster, KJo wrote, "After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November 2022."

Excited Sidharth Malhotra also took to his Instagram and wrote, "Presenting #Yodha, the first film of the action franchise by Dharma Productions. Excited to be boarding this plane led by two very talented men - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Releasing in cinemas 11th November, 2022."

In the motion poster, Sidharth could be seen donning a fierce look as he stands all bruised while holding a fighter gun in an aeroplane. The movie seems to be based on an aeroplane hijack story. As per the production house, the movie will have two female leads, whose names will be announced soon.

Apart from this, Sidharth also has 'Mission Majnu' with Rashmika Mandanna. It is slated to release in theatres on May 13, 2022. Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, the 1970s-set espionage thriller will see Malhotra essay the role of a RAW agent, who leads India's most daring covert operation in the heart of Pakistan. The film also marks Mandanna's foray into the Hindi movie industry. Inspired by real events, "Mission Majnu" is produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP, and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta for Guilty By Association Media.