Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANIKA KAPOOR Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus again, 'Stop wasting kits', says Twitter

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been in the news ever since she tested positive for coronavirus. The singer, who is currently seeking treatment for the disease, has been receiving harsh criticism and backlash from netizens and social media trolls. Now, that the Baby Doll singer has been tested positive again in the past ten days, social media users are slamming Kanika Kapoor for 'misuing her star power' and 'wasting the ICMR kits'.Kanika is currently admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow where she has been kept at the self-isolation ward, meant for the coronavirus patients, for over past 10 days.

A user said, "Test her every day till ICMR test kits are over! Problem solved!". Another tweeted, "Indeed the kits will vanish but how is the rage over retesting of Kanika Kapoor justified? Other patients will get retested too".

There millions who have not tested once but she has got it 5 times — Anil Kumar (@ApkaAnilkumar) March 31, 2020

As per the protocol, even if Kanika is tested negative next time in the diagnosis, she will be kept in the self-isolation ward for next 14 days and more tests will be conducted to ensure that the coronavirus symptoms have not returned or are not returning. The sixth test is expected to be conducted by the end of this week.

Last week, when she was tested positive fourth time, her family members reportedly expressed concern about her treatment wondering if she’s even responding to the medicines given. Rumours were also rife that Kanika was put in the ICU because of her deteriorating health condition. However, in an Instagram post made on Monday, she refuted all the rumours and mentioned that she’s stable and is positive about being tested negative the next time.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page