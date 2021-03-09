Kangana Ranaut shares new BTS pics from Thalaivi, confesses what she noticed first about director Vijay

Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut shares new BTS pics from Thalaivi

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently dubbing for her upcoming film Thalaivi. As the film is coming to an end, the actress shared an emotional post, confessing that she is already starting to miss the journey. Dedicating a post of her director Vijay, Kangana said that the first thing she noticed about him is that he says no to tea, coffee, wine, parties. She tweeted, "Dear Vijay sir, as first half dubbing of #Thalaivi is over, only second half is left, this journey together is coming to an end, I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it, I have identified this feeling as missing you factor I have a confession to make."

She added, "First thing I noticed about you was you say no to tea, coffee, wine, nonveg, parties impossible to get close to you, then slowly I realised you are never far,you are not only amazingly competent your eyes shine brighter when I excel as an artist, through so many ups and downs."

"I never saw a hint of anger, insecurity or despair in you,spoke to people who know you for decades and when they speak about you their eyes light up, you are not a human you are a devta,I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and know that I miss you."

She concluded by saying, "Love... Yours kangana."

Thalaivi is all set to release in theatres on April 23. The makers made the announcement on the occasion of the 73rd birth anniversary of actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, whose life is depicted in the film. Tweeting the news, Kangana Ranaut wrote: "To Jaya Amma, on her birth anniversary. Witness the story of the legend, #Thalaivi, in cinemas on 23rd April, 2021."

The film will hit the screens in three languages-- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by AL Vijay, it also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in key roles.

For Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut had gained 20 Kgs and learned Bharatnatyam to step into the shoes of the great actress and leader. The actress shared that gaining weight for the role and doing Bharatnatyam left her back severely damaged. "I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30's I had to gain 20 kgs for 'Thalaivi' and do Bharatnatyam, it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection," Kangana tweeted along with a series of photographs showing her transformation.

"Journey back to my fit body wasn't easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me 'Thalaivi' footage and all seems fine," she added.