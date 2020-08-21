Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut joins Twitter, shares video calling Sushant Singh Rajput's death case inspiration behind it

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has finally joined social media platform Twitter. The actress wasn't on any social media platform yet but made her presence felt through several posts by her team's handle. Now, after witnessing the power of the fans supporting the family in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the actress got inspired to join the tribe and speak her mind openly from the front. Kangana shared a video and revealed her point of view regarding the public space and said that she believed to make a statement through her work but #JusticeForSSR made her realise how impactful social media can be.

In the video, Kangana said, "I am so excited and mujhe aapka sahyog chahiye and am looking forward to this journey jaha pe itne sare amazing log ha aur unko janne ka mauka mil raha hai aur naye rishto ki shuruwat ho rahi ha toh bohot bohot dhanwyaad for this opportunity. I look forward to a great time being here." She captioned the video: "This is for my twitter family"

This is for my twitter family 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/KGdJPPWrQ1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter bio reads, "An Artist who is Recipient of Padmashri, Three national awards, highest grossing female centric films. Budding Filmmaker and a Wannabe environmentalist."

On August 19, the apex court declared CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Kangana was one of the first few celebrities who lauded the decision and wrote, "Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING

Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING 👏👏👏#CBITakesOver — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020

She further said, "It's a historic day. So many controversial deaths have happened in the past but never in the history of India a closed case has opened and this movement was not just limited to India." "Indians all across the globe, whether it is Australia or America or Mauritius, sought justice for Sushant, with commendable leadership of resolve at the Centre. We the people of India, who have risen and awakened to the mafias that prevail in all fields. Whether it was Divya Bharti, Sridevi or many people who succumbed to these mysterious deaths, or Lal Bahadur Shastri or many leaders, these mafias prevail in all kind of fields," she added.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut has some of the most anticipated movies in her bag. She is going to be portraying the role of late politician Jayalalithaa in the biopic Thalaivi. Along with Thalaivi, she also has another film called Tejas where she plays the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. She also has film Dhadak in the pipeline in which she will be seen as a spy.

