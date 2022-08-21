Sunday, August 21, 2022
     
Kangana Ranaut nominated by Filmfare for Thalaivii role, actress plans to sue for THIS reason

Kangana Ranaut has been nominated for Filmfare Awards 2022 for Best Actress for her role in Thalaivii. However, she shared her decision to sue the organisation for this nod. Know the reason behind the same.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2022 18:14 IST
celeb image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut shared her plan to sue Filmfare for her acting nomination

Kangana Ranaut has decided to sue Filmfare for nominating her for her work in biopic 'Thalaivii', in the upcoming edition of the Filmfare Awards. The 'Queen' actress took to the story section of her Instagram and wrote a lengthy note stating the reason behind the decision.

She wrote, "I have banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for 'Thalaivii' (sic)."

 

"I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. it is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue@filmfare ... thanks (sic)," Kangana added.

India Tv - Bollywood actress

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUTKangana Ranaut says she wants to sue Filmfare for nominating her

Kangana, who has four National Film Awards to her credit, is known for her straightforward attitude and speaking her mind.

