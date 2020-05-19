Kangana Ranaut dons sister Rangoli Chandel's old saree for house warming puja. See photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANGOLI_R_CHANDEL Kangana Ranaut dons sister Rangoli Chandel's old saree for house warming puja

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is spending her quarantine days with sister Rangoli Chandel and her family in Manali. The actress' fan page keeps sharing inside photos and videos of her interesting activities during the lockdown. Recently, Rangoli Chandel took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo from her house warming puja. She revealed that since they could not have a party for their new house, they organized a small puja to celebrate. She also said that the actress helped her wear the saree and also donned an old saree s well.

Rangoli wrote, "In this lockdown it was getting difficult to travel to my house site, luckily we were in green zone so Ajay and I decided to live in the house to get remaining exterior work done. We decided to postpone our house warming party and only did Pooja, in the morning when Kangana saw me leave for my house she was shocked to see me in my track suit, almost screamed aren’t you getting ready??"

She added, "I was like no one is coming ... she said it’s a special day just do little something... and the little something she did was steamed my Paithani Sari ... made me wear my wedding jewellery, did my eye make up and she herself wore my first karva chauth sari... then she ran to get flowers from her garden, decorated my hair ... and result is here sharing with you all ... I sometimes wonder people who don’t have enthu lil fashionista sister ... how do they manage their lives ...it indeed was a very special day and she looked so beautiful in my sari"

Meanwhile, Kangana has been spending quarantine by playing games with her family as well as baking. Also, from exercising with the little nephew Prithvi to getting 'champi' from her mother, the actress is doing everything she missed while working back to back on her films.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut has some of the most anticipated movies in her bag. She is going to be portraying the role of late politician Jayalalithaa in the biopic Thalaivi. Along with Thalaivi, she also has another film called Tejas where she plays the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. She also has film Dhadak in the pipeline in which she will be seen as a spy.

