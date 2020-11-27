Kangana Ranaut checks up on Sanjay Dutt's health as they stay in same hotel, says 'looks even more handsome'

Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut checks up on Sanjay Dutt's health as they stay in same hotel

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut keeps ruling the headlines for actively sharing her opinions through social media posts as well as for giving a sneak peek into her personal life. The actress is currently in Hyderabad where she is shooting for the last schedule of her upcoming film Thalaivi. Interestingly, superstar Sanjay Dutt has also been staying in the same hotel. When the diva got to know this, she met with the actor to check up on his health.

Sharing a picture with Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut revealed that the Munna Bhai actor is looking even more handsome and healthy now. She tweeted, "When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health."

When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health 🥰 pic.twitter.com/VPB5reGThp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

Earlier in August, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. The actor immediately started his treatment and defeated the disease. He issued a statement sharing the news with his fans and said, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family."

"This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way."

"I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful," Dutt concluded.

On the other hand, last week, Kangana Ranaut bid adieu to the Himalayas and her hometown Manali to complete her shoot in Hyderabad. Sharing pictures, the actress thanked the Himalayas for keeping her in its embrace during the testing times. Kangana tweeted, "It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for the last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times"

It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KNGKh8QmWB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 19, 2020

Thalaivi is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

