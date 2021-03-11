Image Source : INDIA TV Kangana Ranaut challenges warrant issued by court in case filed by Javed Akhtar

Actor Kangana Ranaut has approached a sessions court in Mumbai challenging a bailable warrant issued by a magistrate in a defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. Ranaut's plea, filed on Wednesday, is slated to be heard on March 15, court sources said. The Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court had on March 1 issued a bailable warrant against the actor after she failed to appear before the court. The magistrate had issued a summons in February, directing her to appear on March 1.

Earlier, the police had submitted a report on Akhtar's complaint, saying an offence of defamation was prima facie made out against Ranaut.

Akhtar has accused the actor of making false statements about him and damaging his reputation when she spoke about a `coterie' in Bollywood in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death last June. For the unversed, Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14 last year.

Meanwhile on professional front, Kangana is currently shooting for her upcoming film Tejas. On Wednesday, she met Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. The first schedule of the film began in Mumbai and the actress later flew down to Delhi with her crew.

Apart from this, Kangana will also be seen in spy-thriller Dhaakad in which she plays the role of a spy. The film casts Kangana as Agent Agni and Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rudraveer. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1.

The actress is also gearing up for the release of Thalaivi. The film is all set to release in theatres on April 23. Thalaivi is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa. She also has 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.

(With PTI Inputs)