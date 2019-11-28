Kamal Haasan is back home after leg surgery. See pics

Kamal Haasan returned home after his surgery at a private hospital in Chennai

Kamal Haasan had recently undergone surgery to get an implant removed from his leg. The implant was placed in his leg in 2016 after the superstar suffered a nasty fall in his office. Kamal Haasan reportedly fell from a height of 18 feet and badly injured his leg with multiple fractures. He had undergone surgery and an implant was placed in his leg. The actor was discharged from the hospital after the successful removal of the implant.

The actor returned back to his home after being hospitalized for 5 days at a private hospital in Chennai. Upon arrival, Kamal Haasan was received by his family and close relative at his residence.

Image Source : TWITTER Kamal Haasan returns home from the hospital

Image Source : TWITTER Kamal Haasan with friends and family as he returns home from the hospital

An official statement from Kamal Haasan's political party informed that the actor has been advised to take complete rest for a couple of weeks to fully recover from the surgery. "After the successful completion of surgery in his leg, Kamal Haasan has been discharged based on the doctor's suggestion." Makkal Needhi Maiam said in its statement.

Kamal Haasan recently celebrated his 65th birthday and completed 60 years in the film industry. Special events were organized to celebrate the occasions. On his birthday, the actor along with his family took a trip to his hometown where he unveiled a statue of his father who was a freedom fighter. Another special function was organized in Chennai to mark and celebrate the completion of his 60 years in films. The event was attended by the biggest names in the southern film industry including Rajnikanth.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is currently busy with the sequel of his 1996 release Indian. Indian 2 will be directed Shankar and will be packed by action.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News