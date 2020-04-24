Kajol's post for mother Tanuja amid COVID-19 lockdown will make you hug your mom right now

The coronavirus pandemic has left many stranded away from their loved ones. One amongst those is Bollywood actress Kajol who is unable to meet her mother because of the same reason and has now taken to social media to share her feelings. Kajol's post suggests that she's badly missing her mother and veteran actress Tanuja. Taking to her Instagram, Kajol posted a picture in which she is seen sharing smiles with her mother.

The photo on the photo-sharing application was captioned as, "Friday...miss my mom. It's all our 45 day quarantine anniversary." Have a look:

Many fans left heart emojis on the mother-daughter's picture.

On the work front, Kajol will be seen making her digital debut with Netflix's film "Tribhanga", which is directed by Renuka Shahane. It is drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. Actors Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor will also be seen in pivotal roles.

-With IANS inputs

