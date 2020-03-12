Kajol posts gorgeous photos of her 'happy pill' Nysa

Actress Kajol took to Instagram to share pictures of her daughter Nysa, calling her a "happy pill". The post left social media users gushing about Nysa's resemblance to her mother. Kajol has shared pictures, presumably from a candid photo-shoot. In the photographs, Nysa is seen dressed in a golden lehenga, paired with an embellished and sequined blouse and a golden ruffle dupatta. Keeping her hair open, she completed her look with traditional jewellery. She was seen posing happily for the camera, flashing her flawless smile.

"In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank you for being mine. #babygirl #allmine #smilemore," Kajol wrote along with the pictures.

Kajol's fans loved the pictures and showered the 16-year-old with love. Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji commented to the post, "My princess" along with several kiss-eye emojis. A fan wrote, "absolutely gorgeous", another posted: "So beautiful". Many also dropped heart and fire emojis in their reaction to the post.

"I thought it was Kajol," said one user, while another posted: "The Apple doesn't fall far from the tree!!! You look just like your mom."

Meanwhile, in a previous interaction, Kajol talked about Nysa's career plans, saying: "She (Nysa Devgn) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th Standard and she is preparing for her board exams."

