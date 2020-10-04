Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Kajol asks fans to play 'chor police' as she shares weekend selfie sporting face mask

Bollywood actress Kajol was all masked up on Sunday as she went on a shopping spree. She shared a glimpse of the outing by posting a weekend selfie. The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star posted a selfie to Instagram wherein she is seen sporting a face mask. The actor is on a shopping spree as is evident from the backdrop of an elevator and the mall. She is seen sporting a no-makeup look as she covers her face with a black face mask to be protected amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 'My Name Is Khan' star captioned the snap as, " Chalo chor police khelte hain.... anyone ???? #allmasked #ready #smilingunderneath." Celebrity followers including Abhishek Bachchan and more than 1 lakh followers liked the post within an hour of being posted.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities. On the occasion of daughter's day, Kajol shared that her daughter's unique point of view is what she loves about the most, Kajol also shared a picture shot by Nysa and posted it on Twitter. She wrote, "What I love most about you my dear daughter is ur unique point of view. It's always just a little different from mine and it makes me look at myself and everything else in a totally different light! And that's so hard for me to do so #happydaughtersday to me you. #shotbynysa."

This year, Ajay and Kajol celebrated 22 years of their film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. "22 years in real and reel. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha," Ajay wrote on Twitter and tagged Kajol on the post. He also shared a clip with many moments from the film. Released in 1998, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha is a remake of Hollywood movie French Kiss. The film is about a couple finding love while pursuing different goals.

22 years in real and reel.

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha 🌹🌹🌹🌹@itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/TKmVfRiU8h — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 15, 2020

Talking about their relationship, Ajay Devgn told a portal, "The best part is that we’ve never asked each other to be what we aren’t. If she needs space, she can have it and if I need space, she never grudges that. We can sit together in a room for hours, doing our own thing and we don’t feel uncomfortable that we’re not talking. You can only get along with people who are unobtrusive yet, at the same time, we’re together."

Talking about his equation with Kajol, Ajay said, "If you don’t have it, then you can’t be together for so long. We have a bond where we can tell each other whatever we want. Even at home, we are a chilled-out couple."

(With ANI inputs)

