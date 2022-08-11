Kajal Aggarwal with her son Neil dedicates Baahubali scene to SS Rajamouli, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL Kajal Aggarwal recreated Baahubali scene in latest Instagram post

Kajal Aggarwal recreated the Baahubali's iconic scene with her son Neil and dedicated it to the filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The actress welcomed her baby boy earlier this year with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and has been sharing adorable moments with the little with on Instagram. The mother-son moments have melted the netizens' hearts and the latest image is attracting a lot of love for them too. In the snap, Kajal paid tribute to the iconic film Baahubali, which is one of the highest-grossing Indian films.

Kajal shares lovely pic with her son

On Thursday, taking to her Instagram stories, the Singham actress treated her fans with an adorable picture. Uploading the picture, she wrote, "@ssrajamouli sir, this is Neil's & my dedication to you. How could we not (sic)." In the picture, Kajal was seen recreating the iconic scene from SS Rajamouli's directorial Baahubali: The Beginning where Prabhas a.k.a Baahubali puts his feet on Kattappa. She put baby Neil's feet on her head.

Read: Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Review: Aamir Khan doesn't miss a beat in humour-filled emotional drama

Kajal's ethnic looks floors netizens

Kajal looked mesmerizing in ethnic wear and neatly braided hair. She accessorized her look with golden half-hoop earrings. She struck a pose while closing eyes and had a big smile on her face. She also added a song from the film 'Jiyo Re Bahubali' to give more feel to it. Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia re-shared the post of Kajal and wrote, "Cutesttttt Neil and mommy @kajalaggarwalofficial (sic)."

About Baahubali

Baahubali: The Beginning movie was written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the period action film gathered a lot of appreciation from the netizens and collected over Rs 650 crore worldwide with an estimated expense of over Rs 200 crore, and it gave the Tollywood industry a whole new identity. Produced by Karan Johar, the film starred south actors Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan in prominent roles. The big-budget period film was over three years in the making, and a massive set was created at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The high on VFX film was awarded the National Award for the Best Feature film, in the year 2016.

Read: Laal Singh Chaddha celeb reactions: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sushmita Sen & others hail film

Meanwhile, Kajal and Gautam welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. On the work front, Kajal was last seen in the romantic tale, Hey Sinamika.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News