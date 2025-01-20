Who is Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu? Know about their love story here

Follow us on Image Source : X Everything about Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu

Bollywood and South film actor Kajal Aggarwal loves to share her life updates on Instagram. The actress was also open in sharing her photos with son Neil and husband Gautam Kitchlu. Do you know that their love story started with friendship? Yes! Kajal had known her husband for many years before they decided to tie the knot. Read further to know everything about the Singham actress's husband and her filmy love story.

Who is Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu?

Gautam Kitchlu is a businessman who owns an e-commerce platform 'Dessern Living' related to interior design and home decor. While Kajal has appeared in superhit films like Singham, Special 26 and Magadheera among others, the actor shared a long friendship with Gautam before marrying him.

Kajal Aggarwal's love story

Kajal and Gautam first met through a common friend. In the very first meeting, there was such a tuning between the two that they became friends. Frequent meetings made both of them good friends. This friendship of Kajal and Gautam lasted for seven years. In these seven years, they shared stability. After being friends for seven years, both of them dated each other for the next three years. During dating, both of them came even closer to each other. After this, the moment came when Gautam proposed to successful actress Kajal in a completely non-filmy way. Of course, Gautam's proposal was non-filmy, but Kajal got so lost in his emotional talks that she decided then that she wanted to spend her whole life with him.

Engagement and wedding

According to Kajal, the way Gautam told her that he wanted to spend his whole life with her, at that very moment she decided that she was ready to spend her whole life with Gautam. The power couple then decided to take their relationship one step further and talked to their parents. Just two months after Gautam introduced Kajal to his parents, the two got engaged. On October 30, 2020, they tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and relatives. On April 19, 2022, Kajal and Gautam welcomed their son Neil. The actress is often spotted with her son and also shares many pictures.

