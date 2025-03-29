Myanmar: Fresh tremors of 5.1 magnitude strike Naypyidaw a day after deadly earthquake A day after a deadly earthquake rocked Myanmar, which killed at least a thousand people and devastated several structures, the capital city Naypyidaw felt fresh tremors on Saturday, according to USGS.

Fresh earthquake of 5.1 magnitude struck Naypyidaw on Saturday, a day after a deadly earthquake wreaked havoc in the country, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports. The tremors were felt around 2.50 pm near Myanmar's capital, Naypyidaw, at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the USGS. The extent of damage or details of any casualties due to the fresh tremors are yet unknown. On Friday, a devastating earthquake of 7.7 magnitude hit Myanmar, killing at least a thousand and destroying multiple structures in the country. The fresh tremors struck capital Naypyidaw as authorities were engaged in repair work, while phone and internet services remain down in major parts of the country.

Myanmar: 1,002 dead, 2, 376 injured in devasatating earthquake

The country's military-led government said in a statement that 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing. The statement suggested the numbers could still rise, saying, “detailed figures are still being collected.”

The earthquake brought down many buildings, including multiple units that housed government civil servants, but that section of the city was blocked off by authorities on Saturday.

In neighbouring Thailand, the quake rocked the greater Bangkok area, home to some 17 million people, and other parts of the country.

Bangkok city authorities said so far six people have been found dead, 26 injured and 47 are still missing, most from a construction site near the capital's popular Chatuchak market.

On Saturday, more heavy equipment was brought in to move the tons of rubble, but hope was fading among friends and family members of the missing that they would be found alive.

Aftershocks felt in Thailand

Thai authorities said that the quake and aftershocks were felt in most of the country's provinces. Many places in the north reported damage to residential buildings, hospitals and temples, including in Chiang Mai, but the only casualties were reported in Bangkok

