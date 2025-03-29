Maharashtra school timings changed due to heat wave, check new schedule All schools across Maharashtra will now operate in the morning hours. This decision has been taken in view of the scorching heat wave and to prioritize the well-being of students. Read on to know more.

The Maharashtra government has revised the school timings due to the ongoing heat wave conditions. According to the circular released by the Maharashtra School Education Department, primary schools will function between 7:00 am and 11:15 am, and secondary institutions from 7:00 am to 11:45 am. This order applies to all schools in the state, regardless of their management type.

Maharashtra Weather Update

Vidarbha was experiencing a severe heat wave, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius on March 28. Residents are struggling to cope with the intense heat, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that temperatures will remain high today, with Bhandara expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius and a low of 29 degrees.

However, there's a possibility of some relief in the form of unseasonable rainfall across Marathwada, north, and central Maharashtra, including Vidarbha, over the next three to four days.