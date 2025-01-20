SRK responds with 'India loves you' to Chris Martin's 'Shah Rukh Khan forever' gig at Coldplay's concert

Follow us on Image Source : X SRK responds to Chris Martin's shoutout during Mumbai concert

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram profile to share a video dedicated to Coldplay singer Chris Martin on Monday. For those who don't know, Chris performed with his band in Mumbai's DY Patil stadium on January 19 and mentioned the Indian actor. During a gig, Chris mentioned SRK and said, 'Shah Rukh Khan forever,' before changing the beats during his concert. Now the Indian actor has responded to Chris' affection with love and heartfelt note.

Chris Martin's girlfriend and Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson has also accompanied the international singer on the India tour. Both were also spotted on Mumbai streets and temples in the last two days.

What did Shah Rukh Khan say?

Shah Rukh Khan shared the video as a post and on Instagram stories and wrote, 'Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special….like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u.'

The concert will be held on this day

Chris Martin is in India for his band Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour. The UK band will perform at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21. A Chandigarh resident filed a complaint expressing concern over the safety of children during the event, following which Thane district officials issued a notice to the organisers of the concert, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and the event's ticketing partner BookMyShow on January 14. The notice was followed by a warning that the sound level in such shows should not exceed 120 decibels. Strict action will be taken if the rules are not followed.

It will be streamed on this day

The Coldplay concert will be broadcast live exclusively on Disney+Hotstar on January 26, 2025. Hotstar claims that it will be broadcast live in good quality so that people can enjoy the concert.

