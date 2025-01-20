Coldplay's Chris Martin thanks Indians for forgiving Britain for colonisation, netizens ask where's apology

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chris Martin thanks Indians for forgiving Britain for colonisation

Singer Chris Martin surprised his fans once again during Coldplay's 'Music of the Sphere' concert at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The singer is not only winning people's hearts with his singing but is also influencing people with his heart-touching words. He took the audiences and social media by surprise on Sunday when he thanked for the atrocities committed by Britain during its rule over India. This video of the concert is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Chris Martin addressed the people present there during his performance at the concert and said, "This is our fourth visit to India and the second time we are performing here. For the first time, we did a long show. We could not have expected a better audience than this. Thank you all for coming today!" He further said, "It is amazing for us that you welcome us, even though we are from Great Britain. Thank you for forgiving us for all the bad things done by Great Britain."

However, netizens were quick to question the Coldplay singer about the long due but never received an apology from the Brits. A social media user, 'Ok but when did we forgive them?'. Another comment read, 'Don't get me wrong but where's the apology dude?'. Another Instagram user wrote, 'Ohh. A random guy from Britain apologised. That solves everything!!'

Earlier also Chris surprised the fans by saying "Jai Shri Ram". During the concert, placards raised by the fans were being read. 'Jai Shri Ram' was written on one placard. Martin read it, after which the audience applauded loudly. He also asked what it meant. Not only this, he also read other placards and reacted to it. Along with this, he also greeted everyone in Hindi. During the show, the band played their famous tracks, which included Paradise, Viva la Vida, Adventure of a Lifetime and Yellow.

Coldplay Music of Spheres concert took place in Mumbai. This show was held in a great way. Coldplay will be in Mumbai tomorrow as well. After this, the band will perform in Ahmedabad. Chris Martin has come to India with his girlfriend and Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson. He was seen enjoying the beauty of Mumbai by visiting Bandra and also took blessings of God at Shri Babulnath Temple.

