Box Office Report: How much did Emergency, Azaad, Game Changer and Pushpa 2 earn on Sunday?

In January, several films have knocked on the box office. While most of them proved to be flops, others are still struggling at the box office to recover the filmmaking cost. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, Ajay Devgn's Azaad, Ram Charan's Game Changer and Sonu Sood's Fateh have been released at the box office these days. Moreover, they also have to compete with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 as the film is still running in theatres. Let's know how much these movies earned on Sunday.

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut played the role of Indira Gandhi in Emergency. She has also directed the film herself. Critics praised Kangana a lot in this film based on a true incident, but this film does not seem to be doing wonders at the box office. It has been three days since the release of the film. The film earned Rs 2 crore 50 lakh on the first day, Rs 3 crore 60 lakh on the second day, and Rs 4 crore 35 lakh on the third day. The film has earned Rs 10 crore 45 lakh so far.

Azaad

Rasha Thadani and Aman Devgan's debut film Azaad could not do anything special at the box office. The opening of the film was not very special as well. It has been three days since the release of the film and in these three days, the film has earned Rs 4 crore 65 lakh at the box office.

Game Changer

Ram Charan's Game Changer also seems to be unsuccessful in making a good game at the box office. Due to the film budget being too high, it has flopped even after earning 100 crores. The film has earned Rs 2 crore 50 lakh on the 10th day. The film has earned a total of Rs 125 crore 30 lakh.

Fateh

Sonu Sood's film Fateh has also not been able to do wonders at the box office. The film has earned Rs 47 lakh on the 10th day. With this, the total collection of the film in 10 days has become Rs 12 crore 17 lakh.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

The magic of Pushpa 2 is not stopping at the box office. It has been 46 days since the release of this film. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 1 crore 18 lakh. The total earnings of Pushpa 2: The Rule have reached Rs 1227 crore 93 lakh.

