Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu love story: We dated for three years, then were friends for seven

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and the love of her life Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on October 30. The couple has been the talk of the town for their gorgeous pictures as well as their love story. In a recent interview with Vogue, Kajal opened about how she met Gautam and revealed that they came in contact through mutual friends and bonded well. She further revealed that the duo dated for three years and then remained friends for seven years/ What made her marry Gautam in the lockdown, you ask? The actress claimed that when the two were not able to see each other for a few weeks, then they realized they want to be together.

Talking about her love story, Kajal told Vogue, "Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives." She added, "Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together."

Kajal Aggarwal reveals that Gautam Kichlu is a non-filmy guy and she is thankful for that. Talking about the proposal, Kajal revealed, "Gautam is understated when it comes to romance. He’s not the filmy sort, and I am grateful for it because I have enough of that in my films. So, it wasn’t a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn’t be more sure about spending my life with him!"

Interestingly, Kajal wanted a destination wedding with a crowded dance floor but the pandemic ruined their plans. She did all the preparations for her wedding through WhatsApp and Zoom calls along with her sister. She recalled that Gautam met her parents in April this year and the duo got engaged in June 2020.

Post her wedding, Kajal shared beautiful pictures from her wedding ceremony and wrote, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched" Gauatam also shared a gorgeous portrait of the newlyweds and wrote, "Man and Wife."

