Just a DM? Doja Cat feuds with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp over her crush 'Eddie Munson'

Rapper Doja Cat called Noah Schnapp a 'snake' that upset many on social media

When Stanger Things star Noah Schnapp shared the DMs that Woman hitmaker Doja Cat sent her, he did not know that it would result in a full-blown feud between the two. Now, as Doja and Noah war on social media over some DMs, Twitter users are having all the fun seeing the two celebrities take on each other.

What happened with Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat?

Doja claimed that Noah leaked some private messages she sent to him on social media for people to see. Doja Cat took to Twitter to criticise Noah, who plays Will Byers on the popular Netflix show Stranger Things, for exposing her private chats with him about actor Joseph Quinn, who was seen as Eddie Munson in the series. Quinn joined the show in its latest season, which ended in July, and instantly became the internet's 'crush'.

What did Noah do?

Noah posted a TikTok video, which showed texts from Doja asking, "Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu (hit me up)? Wait no. Does he have a gf (girl friend)?" Noah suggested to Doja that she should slide into Quinn's DMs instead. When Doja said that Quinn does not have an Instagram account, Noah reverted with a link to Quinn's Instagram profile. The TikTok video quickly went viral. Fans praised Noah for becoming Doja's wingman. But Doja was not too happy about it.

Doja called Noah 'snake' for his video

After the video exposed Doja's crush on Quinn and that she sought Noah's help to set them up, the singer and rapper criticised Noah on social media. "That’s like borderline snake shit. He shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing… It feels like a weird power play. I already said some shit to him (sic)," she said.

Meanwhile, those on Twitter are of the opinion that Noah shared the video in a lighter vein but Doja took it a little too seriously. Many are also upset with her calling a 17-year-old actor a ‘snake’.