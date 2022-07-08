Stranger Things Season 4 concludes with a bang and netizens sum up their feelings with memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Stranger Things 4 memes take over the internet as season concludes

Stranger Things season 4 has come to an epic conclusion. This time around, the new batch of episodes were released in two parts, which streamed on Netflix earlier this month. As the latest season of fan-favourite Stranger Things season 4 ended, netizens summed up their feelings with memes. These memes, jokes and reactions are sure to leave you laughing.

Stranger Things 4 sets streaming record

The hit OTT series Stranger Things has become the most-viewed programme in a single week as per the market research and measurement company Nielsen's newly released streaming Top 10 records. Previously, Tiger King and Ozark were the only titles to have crossed 5 billion minutes viewed in one week, both reaching that milestone in March 2020. This is an incredible feat for the showmakers and also for the streamer Netflix. The new season is set six months after season three's Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.

Netizens react to Stranger Things 4 finale

Fans went in with the expectation of double the horror, supernatural and action and came out surprised as the show delivered everything and more. The posters of the show teased an epic face-off between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Vecna, the supervillain. Those who streamed the show, shared their reviews on Twitter, which were positive and praised the show's pacing and execution.

Stranger Things 4 memes go viral on social media

Given the show's widespread popularity, as soon as the heavy-duty season wrapped up, viewers shared their reactions online. Many got creative with making some funny memes about the unpredictable plot twists and turns.

Stranger Things to return with fifth and final season

Stranger Things will conclude with its fifth season, the show's creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have confirmed. Stranger Things is set in the 1980s and takes a look at the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to another dimension referred to as the Upside Down. Earlier, the Duffer Brothers said that writing on the fifth and final season will begin after season 4 has aired.